1389 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rise To 29,3214

By Sudeshna Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal And Wife Test Covid Positive

Breaking News

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to go into self-quarantine after…

Breaking News

Head-on collision between two trucks leaves two dead near Biramitrapur chhak on NH-20

Breaking News

2 killed, 25 injured as passenger bus hits an SUV near Kiakata chhak on Boudh-Angul…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.