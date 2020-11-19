1019 Covid patients recover in Odisha on May 19: Health Dept

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

Indian Army conducts airstrikes at terror launch pads in PoK

Breaking News

46 Covid positives, 61 recoveries in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hrs

Breaking News

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination OJEE committee extends registration deadline for…

Breaking News

Major fire breaks out at Udit Nagar high school playground in Rourkela. PVC Pipes…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.