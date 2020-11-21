1011 Covid patients recover in Odisha on Nov 21: Health Dept

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

46 Covid Positives, 68 Recoveries In Bhubaneswar In The Past 24 Hrs

Breaking News

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati Threatens To End Life By Committing Suicide…

Breaking News

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in…

Breaking News

17 Covid Positives Succumb In Odisha, Toll Rises To 1625

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.