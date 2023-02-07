Zontes ZT-125 M Maxi-styled scooter launched

Chinese two-wheeler brand Zontes has unveiled a new maxi-styled scooter called the Zontes ZT-125 M in France. The scooter features twin radiators which are said to provide better cooling to the engine. The company has not specified whether it will bring the the ZT-125M to India.

Zontes ZT-125M scooter features

The ZT-125M comes with a 125 cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that produces over 14 bhp output. The manufacturer hasn’t provided any information regarding the torque figures of the two-wheeler yet. According to the company, the ZT-125M features twin radiators that will provide better cooling to the engine along with twin rear shocks. The other features of the scooter includes dual-channel ABS from Bosch, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The ZT-125M features a full colour TFT screen that has different modes. The company offers a keyless control system in the scooter. The keyless control system can activate and lock the system from a distance of 1.5m. Moreover, riders can unlock the even if the battery is removed or dead with an inbuilt chip housed in the fob. It also gets an adjustable windshield that can be raised and lowered as per the rider’s need.

Zontes ZT-125M launch

The scooter has been launched in France, and it’s expected to be introduced in other European markets soon. However, there is no information if Zontes will bring the ZT-125M to India or not. The maxi-scooter segment in India is still largely undeveloped.

Meanwhile, Zontes unveiled the 350E and 350D maxi-scooters during the Auto Expo 2023 in January this yea. These are the first maxi scooters which are likely to be introduced by the brand in India.