Zero FXE electric motorcycle spotted while testing in India, Will it launch soon

California-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Zero Motorcycles is expected to launch its first electric motorcycle in India soon. The Zero FXE electric motorcycle has been spotted while testing in India and this gives a clear confirmation about the imminent launch. For those who are unknown, Zero has collaborated with India’s Hero MotoCorp for the launch electric motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp had invested as much as USD 60 million in Zero Motorcycles in September 2022. Even though not much is known about the collaboration, the test mule of Zero motorcycle was spotted in Karnataka, initially reported by Team BHP. This collaboration will be quite important from the point of view of Hero MotoCorp as it will add more brand value to the company. The Zero FXE is a SuperMoto-style motorcycle that offers high-ground clearance.

The Zero FXE comes with alloy wheels and has a slim profile. In the overseas markets, the Zero FXE offers a 7.2 kWh Z-Force battery pack with a range if 169km (single charge). Speaking about the performance of the motorcycle, it offers 46bhp of maximum power and 106 m of peak torque. When it comes to suspension, we get 41mm Showa USD forks at the front and 40mm piggyback unit at the rear. The travel at the front is 178mm while at the rear is 227mm. The top speed that can be achieved on it is 137 kmph.

When it comes to brakes, the Zero FXE gets 320mm front disc brake and 240mm rear disc brake. The tyres on the bike are 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres. The weight of the motorcycle is 140 kg and that is quite good for an EV motorcycle.

We are hoping that Hero MotoCorp will make an official announcement about the Zero FXE launch soon.