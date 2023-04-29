Yulu Wynn electric scooter launched in India, costs just Rs 55,555

Electric two-wheeler manufacturing brand Yulu has launched its first electric scooter which is meant for private buyers. The Yulu Wynn electric scooter in meant for those who are in search for a lightweight and compact electric scooter in a budget. The best part of the scooter is that you don’t have to register it (because of its low-speed).

The Yulu Wynn is powered by a 250 W electric motor that is paired with a 19.3 Ah swappable battery. The top speed that is achievable on the scooter is 25 km/h. The range that is achieved on the scooter is up to 68 km. To add the cherry on the cake, the battery on the e-scooter is swappable. This means that you do not have to be bothered about waiting and charging the vehicle.

Speaking about the use of the scooter, the e-scooter is primarily meant for those who need a vehicle to commute throughout the city. In terms of suspension, the e-scooter offers telescopic fork suspension at the front while the rear suspensions are dual shock. The front tire is 60/100-12” while the rear is 80/80-12”. Speaking about the brakes, both the front as well as rear brakes are drum brakes (110mm).

The maximum payload of the e-scooter is 100kg while the turning radius is 1.76m. The wheelbase of the scooter 1200mm while seat height is 740mm. The length and width of the scooter is 1630mm and 670mm respectively.

There are two color options available for the buyers- Scarlet Red and Moonlight White.

The delivery of the e-scooters will begin in mid-May 2023 and users can book them while paying a token amount of Rs 999. The price of the electric scooter is Rs 55,555. Users should keep in mind that the battery pack is not included with the scooter. Users have to get swappable batteries through a subscription model.