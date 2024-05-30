Yedzi Adventure now receives a mountain package as a standard accessory

Yedzi now offers Mountain Pack as standard on Yedzi Adventure, another big news is that the Mountain Pack offered does not affect the price of the bike. The bike shall continue to be sold for Rs 2.16 Lakh. The company further announced that this offer is only available for a certain period.

The Mountain Pack which was early offered in additional pack for Rs 17,500, now comes at no additional cost and features:

A Main Cage

Knuckle Guards

Bar End Weights

Headlamp Grille

Crash Guard

Two 5-liter Jerry Cans

Yedzi Adventure: Mechanical Specifications

In its standard form, the Adventure Yedzi is the best ally for tourism lovers. Its features include a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a Type C charging port.

The suspension setup consists of 41mm telescopic front forks with 200mm travel and a rear mono shock absorber with preload, adjustable in 7 steps and a height of 180 mm.

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS. Bicycle wheels with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels shod with specific dual tires.

The introduction of the Mountain Pack without additional prices for Yedzi Adventure can transform the experience for consumers. Take advantage of this limited offer time. Stay tuned for more updates.