Yamaha R15M with new graphics update launched at Rs 2.08 lakh in India

Yamaha has introduced the Yamaha R15M with new graphics in India. The motorcycle gets a colour update along with carbon fibre graphics along with new features. The updated model is offered in metallic grey and it is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh. The company calls the new colour option as ‘Icon Performance’ and along with carbon fibre graphics it costs Rs 2.08 lakh.

The Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre graphics gets new pattern on the front cowl, side fairing as well as rear fender. The motorcycle also offers blacked out front fender, new graphics and fairing on the tank.

New features on the R15M include turn-by-turn navigation along with music and volume control. Riders have to use Yamaha Y-connect app on their device in order to access them. Despite feature upgrade, the metallic grey version has the same price tag as earlier.

When it comes to the engine, the motorcycle is powered by same liquid-cooled 155cc single cylinder engine that generates 18.4hp of power and 14.2 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and quick shifter. The suspension duties are taken care by USD fork at the rear and monoshock at the front. In terms of braking, dual disc brakes and dual channel ABS is offered as a standard on the motorcycle.