Yamaha R15, R15M get new colour options for the international markets

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has recently updated the R15 and R15M for 2025 in Indonesia. Both the motorcycles are the same version as available in India. The company has offered new colour schemes on the motorcycle and we expect those to be available in India soon. Mechanically both the motorcycles remain the same.

The new colour variants that are offered in the Yamaha R15 are Tech Black, Icon Blue as well as Aggressive Grey. On the other hand, the Yamaha R15M gets Icon performance colour scheme. Even if there are no mechanical updates on the Yamaha R15 and Yamaha R15M, the buyers will still be satisfied (as they already have great features). Both the R15 as well as R15M offer features like slipper clutch, traction control as well as quickshifter as standard equipment.

When it comes to the engine of the motorcycle both the motorcycles get the same engine in them. They are powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that offers a peak output of 18.4hp at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm at 7500rpm. We get disc brakes at the front as well as the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as a standard on the motorcycle. The seat height of the motorcycle is 815mm while the ground clearance is 170mm. The kerb weight is 141 kg while the fuel tank capacity is 11 litres.

In the Indian market, the R15 as well as R15M are mostly the same (except for the cosmetic differences). The price of the Yamaha R15 starts at Rs 1.83 lakh while the price for R15M goes up to Rs 1.98 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom prices.