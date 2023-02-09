Yamaha R15 gets these new updates, Check details here

The Yamaha R15 is one of the best-selling faired motorcycles currently available in the Indian market. It is quite popular among the youth due to its high performance, mileage as well as value-for-money tag. The motorcycle gets some crucial updates. Along with Yamaha R15, the MT-15 also receives a few upgrades.

What’s new in R15

According to the latest update, the Yamaha R15M will have a TFT display in place of an LCD display. However, it is quite unclear whether this feature will be limited to the top-spec variant or it will be a standard feature. On the other hand, the motorcycle will also have LED indicators as a standard feature. The TFT display offers information like speed, gear position indicator, lap timer, Bluetooth connectivity and much more.

However, there will be no mechanical changes on the motorcycle. The engine of the motorcycle remains the same. The motorcycle gets a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine and makes 18.4hp power and 14.2Nm torque. The motorcycle will also be an OBD-2 complaint.

On the other hand, the MT-15 will get a dual-channel ABS as standard. This upgrade seems to be a major update on the motorcycle. Both the Yamaha R15 as well as MT-15 are OBD-2 complaint.