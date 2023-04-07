Yamaha launches the 2023 Aerox 155 in India, MT 15 and R15 receive upgrades

Yamaha has launched the 2023 version of Aerox 155 in India. The scooter gets lot of update in comparison to its predecessor and there is an improvement in terms of performance as well as well handling. The engine of the scooter has been updated to meet the latest OBD2 norms.

The 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 gets traction control system as standard. The engine of the scooter is a single-cylinder 155cc engine and offers 15 PS power at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 6500 rpm. The scooter gets a CVT transmission and is based on the same platform as the R15.

When it comes to features of the scooter, it gets LED headlight with LED positioning lamps, LED tail lamp, multi-function key, external fuel lid, multi-function key and much more. The underseat storage of the scooter is 24.5 litres.

Speaking about the hardware of the scooter, the Aerox 155 gets 14-inch alloy wheels, 140-section rear tyre, telescopic forks, twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. When it comes to the brakes of the scooter it gets 230mm disc at the front and 130mm drum at the rear. The safety features offered on the scooter include ABS as well engine cut-off.

The price of the Aerox 155 is Rs 1,42,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the company has introduced a new colour scheme- Silver. The other color variants offered on the scooter are Metallic Black, Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion.

Yamaha Motor India has also updated R15 V4, MT-15 V2 and the R15S in India. The MT-15 V2 is offered in Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black colour. The variant does not get LED indicators or Bluetooth connectivity. It is priced at Rs 1,63,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The R15 V4 now gets a new Intensity White colour variant and costs Rs 1,85,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The R15S now costs Rs 1,63,400.