Yamaha FZ-S Fi V4 Deluxe version launched in India, What’s new in it

Yamaha has launched the latest version of its popular 150cc segment motorcycle FZS Fi in India. The version 4.0 of Yamaha FZS Fi offers some cosmetic upgrade over its predecessor. Even though the bike gets some mechanical upgrades, the engine of the motorcycle remains the same.

What’s new

The Yamaha FZS Fi V4 gets a brand new headlight which offers a more aggressive look from the front. The bike gets LED indicators too. Apart from that there is a small windscreen that goes along with the LED indicators. The massive fuel tank and the blue coloured wheels can be considered as the main attraction of the motorcycle.

One of the primary safety features that the Yamaha FZS Fi V4 gets is the presence of traction control. However, there is no presence of ABS at the rear and this might be a concern for many users.

In terms of the instrument cluster, the Yamaha FZS Fi V4 gets an upgrade over the old model. Some new features in the instrument cluster include Bluetooth connectivity as well Yamaha Y-Connect app.

The engine of the motorcycle is 149cc and it offers 12.4 bhp power and 13.3Nm. The FZ-S Fi deluxe V4 gets a price tag of Rs 1.27 lakh.