World’s First CNG bike: Bajaj launches Freedom 125 CNG bike at Rs 95,000

After a lot of teasing, Bajaj has finally launched the World’s First CNG bike- Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle in India. The price of the motorcycle starts at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom, India). The top variant costs as much as Rs 1.10 lakh. The maximum range that the motorcycle offers is 330km and the claimed CNG mileage of the motorcycle is 67kmpl.

We have mentioned details about the Bajaj launches Freedom 125 below.

When it comes to the engine of the World’s First CNG bike is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that is mounted horizontally. It generates 9.5hp at 8,000rpm and 9.7Nm at 6,000rpm. Bajaj has claimed that the range of the motorcycle is 330km. Users can run the motorcycle in CNG or petrol mode. They just need a use a switch to do that. When it comes to the fuel tank of the motorcycle, the petrol tank capacity is 2 litres while the CNG tank is 2kg. The company has claimed that the CNG mileage is 102km/ kg. On the other hand, the efficiency on petrol is 65kmpl.

As compared to the CT125X, the Freedom 125 is 16kg heavier at 147kg. When it comes to the suspension of the motorcycle, we get a telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The seat height is 825mm and that is 15mm more than the CT125X. The seat is a single seat and is claimed to be the longest in the segment. Freedom 125 is offered in three variants and that include Drum, Drum LED, and Disc LED. There are as many as 7 dual-tone colour options on the motorcycle.

In terms of design, the motorcycle offers a full LED headlight as well as a taillight. The indicators are halogen. The instrument cluster is a monochrome LCD and supports Bluetooth. A large flap on the tank allows access to both the petrol as well as CNG fuel tanks. The top of the tank also allows access to air filter. The design remains minimalistic on the motorcycle. The company has plans to export the Freedom 125 motorcycle to countries like Egypt, Tanzania, Columbia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and many others.