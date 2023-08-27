Will Tata relaunch the iconic Tata Sumo MPV in India

The Tata Sumo is one of the iconic MPV offered by Tata Motors in India. The company has however discontinued the MPV for some years now. Given the fact that the Sumo served as an affordable 7-seater in the home market, its revival can be a major boost for the company. Even though the company has not hinted at the reintroduction of the Tata Sumo, we are hopeful about it.

If launched in India in the recent future it will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero as well as well as Kia Carens. The success of Tata Sumo might be possible because there are few affordable 7 seater in the Indian market below Rs 15 lakh. The Innova crysta/ hycross or Hyundai Alcazar are premium options for a 7 seater.

If Tata Motors plans to revive Tata Sumo like the Tata Safari, it has to build the vehicle on a new platform. It is so because, the Sumo used a ladder-on-frame chassis and currently, the company does not have any SUVs in this chassis type.

The company can opt for its Gen-2 architecture that is offered on the Curvv EV. There are other challenges too which include monocoque chassis for the Sumo.

Even though there are some limiting factors for the reintroduction of Tata Sumo, the company can revive it if it wants to. Well, time will tell whether Tata Sumo will be back or not.