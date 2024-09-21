Will Royal Enfield Classic 650 launch by the end of this year, production-ready variant spotted

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Classic 650 soon but the launch dates are yet unknown. However, recently leaked image has hinted that the motorcycle is production-ready and might be unveiled at the Motoverse event that is held late November every year. However, there has been no official confirmation from the side of the company.

It is expected that the Classic 650 will be powered by the same 650cc engine that is offered on the other 650cc bikes of the manufacturer. However, when it comes to the design, there will be some similarities between the Classic 650 and the Classic 350. The bulkiness of the Classic 650 will be something that makes it stand apart from the Classic 350.

The headlight and the indicators seem to be LED-type. The headlight, tail-light, as well as side indicators, are round in structure. The fuel tank is offered in a teardrop shape. The presence of a bigger engine does make the motorcycle look bigger in terms of size.

The engine offered on the motorcycle is expected to be the same as the super meteor 650 and shotgun 650. The engine of the Classic 650 is expected to be sourced from the 650 Twins-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT. The 648 cc 6-speed transmission parallel twin air/oil-cooled SOHC engine, churns out 47 PS/ 34.6 kW of max power at 7,250 rpm. On the other hand, the engine offers 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. There is a twin exhaust pipe design on the motorcycle and this goes in the same way as the design of other 650cc models of the company.