Why was Mahindra Thar Roxx 1.5 litre diesel engine variant not launched, Know the details

Mahindra has just launched the much anticipated Thar Roxx off road SUV in India and the starting price of the SUV is Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Well, when it comes to engine variants, the Thar Roxx is currently missing the 1.5 litre diesel engine. We also do not have Petrol 4×4 engine. It is expected that the company will be introducing both engine variants soon.

If you are wondering why the company did not introduce the 1.5-litre diesel engine, there is an answer to it. The company wanted to avoid the competition with the Mahindra Thar 1.5-litre diesel engine variant said Rajesh Jejurikar, ED, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra. “We are prepared for some cannibalisation, which is one reason why we have not introduced the 1.5-litre diesel on the Thar Roxx. It leaves a space for a 3-door Thar. We have designed our capacity with some fungibility between the two products,” added Rajesh initially reported Autocar India.

The Thar Roxx is offered in two engine choices – 2.0L turbo-petrol (TGDi), 2.2L mHawk Diesel engines. It is offered in two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The 2.0L turbo-petrol (TGDi) engine produces 119 kW and 330Nm for manual transmission while the automatic produces 130 kW and 380 Nm. On the other hand, 2.2L mHawk Diesel produces 111.9 kW and 330Nm of torque for MT/AT. The 4WD variant produces 128.6 kW and 370 Nm.

Speaking about 4×4 variants, Mahindra has yet to announce prices of the Diesel variants. Petrol 4×4 variants are expected to be launched later. The 4×4 Diesel engine variants (MT and AT) are offered in MX5, AX5L and AX7L variants.

Rajesh Jejurikar also hinted that new 5-door Thar Roxx has a scheduled monthly production of 6500 units. Currently, the 3-door Thar sells about 4000 to 4500 units a month.