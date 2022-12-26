We might get a special edition of Tata Harrier with red interior very soon

A special edition of Tata Harrier with red interiors will be launched very soon in India. The pictures of the SUV have been spotted on the internet, and we are quite excited about it. Initially reported by Motorbeam, the special edition of the Tata Harrier is likely to be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo in January 2023.

The new variant of the Tata Harrier will be the 5th special edition of the SUV. The earlier special editions of the Tata Harrier are Camo, Dark, Kaziranga and Jet edition. The Camo edition of the Tata Harrier has been discontinued. When it comes to the changes on the new special edition, it will get bright red leatherette seat upholstery and red coloured door handles. A combination of black and red elements inside the cabin of the SUV gives a very aesthetic touch to the car.

In terms of exterior, the SUV resembles a lot like the Dark edition of the Harrier. The new special edition however has some touches of red in it. The front grille as well as the brake callipers gets red accents. A unique badging is also present on the front fenders and it shows that the variant is a special edition. Some other upgrades include new buttons on the driver’s seat. This means that there will be ventilated front seats as well as 6-way powered seats.

There will be no mechanical changes on the Tata Harrier and it will be offered with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. The engine produces 170PS power while the maximum torque offered on the SUV is 350Nm. In terms of transmission, the SUV is either offered in 6-speed manual transmission/ 6-speed automatic transmission.

Currently, the Tata Harrier is currently priced between Rs 14.80 lakh and Rs 22.35 lakh. The upcoming variants of the SUV might get ADAS features.