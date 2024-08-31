We can expect a Jeep SUV under Rs 20 lakh soon in India: Reports

The popularity of Jeep in India is good but the products by the company cannot be termed as affordable for the middle class buyers. However, the company will be soon introducing a new SUV that will be under Rs 20 lakh and will make the presence of brand stronger in India. The new MD and CEO of Stellantis India, Shailesh Hazela has confirmed that the company will be introducing sub-20 lakh product.

Recently Shailesh revealed to a publication that the market is shifting from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 17 lakh and they are looking forward to play in the segment. When it comes to the Indian market, it is expected that the company will be introducing a compact SUV that will be based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) of Citroen. Citroen has recently introduced the Basalt coupe-SUV which is based on the CMP platform. The C3 range of cars also offers the same platform.

If the company introduces an SUV that is based on the CMP platform, it will still have enough ground clearance just like the other Jeep SUVs. There will also be an availability of AWD or the 4×4 technology.

Jeep is quite serious about the new product as the MD and CEO of Stellantis India said, ““We aspire to play in that segment and keep the Jeep DNA, with the tech integrated, so we can sustain for 7-8 years.”

The upcoming SUV will not only be sold in India but also in abroad. There are multiple models that are being considered from the CMP platform of Citroen. We hope the company will be giving more official details about the upcoming SUV soon.