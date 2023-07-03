Watch: ‘World’s lowest car’ with no doors and tyres

The world is full of new technologies, and unique designs and standout features are highly appreciated by car enthusiasts. Now a video of something similar is going viral on social media which claims to be the ‘world’s lowest car.’

This exceptional vehicle has engrossed many via social media, where netizens are commending the imagination behind the mind-boggling plan in an industry where cars are constantly changing to accommodate different budgets.

In the viral video, the car is showcased in colour cyan. It only includes the upper part of a typical car but has no tyres and doors for entry. As the car moves forward, the crowd can be seen clapping and recording the innovation.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Massimo and has garnered over 37 million views and more than a lakh likes, with the caption, “The lowest car in the world.”

The lowest car in the world [📹 carmagheddon (IT): https://t.co/9z0IrZySua]pic.twitter.com/AvExqIFJnA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 25, 2023

The video was originally shared by a YouTube channel owned by a group of Italian automobile enthusiasts, Caramagheddon. They even shared a video of them transforming a broken car into the Lowest car in the world.

It showed them installing an electric robot, which they put on a wooden board. They even included a GoPro on top of the vehicle so they could check whether any obstacles were coming.