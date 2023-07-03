Watch: ‘World’s lowest car’ with no doors and tyres

This exceptional vehicle has engrossed many via social media, where netizens are commending the imagination behind the mind-boggling plan.

Automobile
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
World's lowest car
Image Credit: Youtube/ Caramagheddon

The world is full of new technologies, and unique designs and standout features are highly appreciated by car enthusiasts. Now a video of something similar is going viral on social media which claims to be the ‘world’s lowest car.’

This exceptional vehicle has engrossed many via social media, where netizens are commending the imagination behind the mind-boggling plan in an industry where cars are constantly changing to accommodate different budgets.

In the viral video, the car is showcased in colour cyan. It only includes the upper part of a typical car but has no tyres and doors for entry. As the car moves forward, the crowd can be seen clapping and recording the innovation.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Massimo and has garnered over 37 million views and more than a lakh likes, with the caption, “The lowest car in the world.”

Must Read

Kia Seltos Pluton Blue colour teased for India ahead of…

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 seen while off-roading, official…

Tata Nexon facelift spotted again, gets connected taillights…

The video was originally shared by a YouTube channel owned by a group of  Italian automobile enthusiasts, Caramagheddon. They even shared a video of them transforming a broken car into the Lowest car in the world.

It showed them installing an electric robot, which they put on a wooden board. They even included a GoPro on top of the vehicle so they could check whether any obstacles were coming.

You might also like
Automobile

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X: Here are the expected prices

Automobile

Hyundai Creta Facelift spotted in India; Expected to launch early 2024

Automobile

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted while testing, to offer white wall tyres…

Automobile

TVS Apache RTR 310 spotted while testing in India, expected to be launched soon

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans