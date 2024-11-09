Watch viral video: 12-year-old Wagon R gets a grand funeral ceremony with 1,500 guests, Family spends Rs 4 lakh

You must have seen some bizarre incident about people’s love for inanimate objects sometimes leaves you speechless. Now, we have got another for you. A family has honoured their ‘lucky car’ with a grand funeral ceremony, showing their love it. According to reports, the farmer’s family spend around Rs 4 lakh on the burial ceremony of their beloved car, which is a 12-year-old Wagon R. The incident took place in Gujarat’s Amreli district. A video of the incident has become the talk of the town.

The ceremony was organised by Sanjay Polara and his family at Padarshinga village of Lathi taluka on Thursday. The family invited nearly 1,500 people, including seers and spiritual leaders. They also hold a feast for the guests. The ceremony cost the family around Rs 4 lakh.

The video shared on X platform shows the family performing rituals at their farm then they drive the Wagon R to a slope and bury it in a 15-foot deep pit. The car was decorated with flowers and garlands. The hatchback’s roof was filled with petals. The vehicle was covered with a green cloth, and the family members bid farewell by performing puja and showering rose petals as priests chanted mantras. Finally it was buried in clay with help of an excavator machine.

One of the family members stated that they wanted to do something memorable for the car that proved lucky for them. The car was brought nearly 12 years ago, and it brought prosperity to the family. The family got success in business, and gained respect after they got the car. Sanjay Polara, the car’s owner, claimed that the car proved lucky for my family and me. So he decided to give it a samadhi at his farm as a tribute instead of selling it.

Polara, who spent Rs 4 lakh on the ceremony, said he plans to plant a tree at the burial place as a reminder for his future generations that the family’s lucky car is lying under the tree.

Watch the video here: