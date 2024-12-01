Watch: UP man drives Thar with soil on car roof, fine imposed

In a bizarre incident, a man was seen filling his Thar SUV roof with soil and then takes it for a joy ride around the road on the wrong side of a busy road. The video of teh incident has gone viral and the man has receives back lash for his actions online.

According to sources, the video is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The video has raised concerns over road safety and hooliganism.

The video shows the man with his SUV parked in the middle of a field then he digs out a significant amount of soil and heaps it on the roof of the car. Then the video shifts to the road where the SUV is seen driving at high speed. The man’s acts could have put the lives of fellow motorists at risk as the dusty mud continues to fly all around his vehicle. Meanwhile, the man continues his atrocities and remains unconcerned about the inconvenience the dust is causing for the other drivers and vehicles on the road.

Following social media users request for strict action against such acts, the Meerut police have responded and is investigating it. The raffic police were directed to take necessary action

In response to one of the users’ videos, Meerut Police wrote, “Traffic police were directed to take necessary action.” Meerut City Superintendent of Police shared that the case is being investigated in regard to the vehicle number. “CCTV footage is being scrutinised while the locals are being questioned. He will be charged under the relevant sections. The offender’s license can be revoked and the vehicle could be seized,” he said.

As per latest report, the man was reportedly fined Rs 24,000 for violating the Motor Vehicle Act.

SSP Meerut, Dr. Vipin Tada, said, “We identified the driver and fined him Rs 24,000 for violating the Motor Vehicle Act. Preliminary investigations revealed he is currently out of town, but action was taken based on the video. Further inquiries are ongoing.”

The video has received many comments, one user wrote, “Thar should be seized and its license should be permanently cancelled… and he should be punished separately.”

While another commented, “Hobby of making reels by throwing mud on Thar with a shovel. Firstly he drove the Thar on the wrong side and played with his own life as well as others’ lives.”

Another users also criticised his behaviour and wrote, ” Is this foolishness or harassing a pedestrian on the road? I don’t know what has happened to the youth these days. Who knows what they are doing in the pursuit of making reels.”

Also Read: WATCH: Bangladeshi woman’s reckless train roof dance raises safety concerns