Waiting period for Mahindra XUV 3XO extends to a year, know the reason for the delay

When it comes to Indian SUV manufacturers, Mahindra is a name which definitely comes to our mind. The company was lagging behind in terms of compact SUV sales and then the Mahindra 3XO launched. The facelift version of the Mahindra XUV300 also known as Mahindra XUV 3XO has received tremendous sales and this means that the waiting period of the SUV has increased. Currently, the waiting period of the Mahindra XUV 3XO has extended to a year for certain models.

According to the latest reports, the average units sold per month of 3XO is 8400 units This is more than 1.5 times that of the demand of XUV300. While the petrol variants have a longer waiting period (extending to a year), the waiting period for the diesel variants is just a month.

The base variants of the XUV 3XO petrol have a waiting period of 8months -1 year. On the other hand, the top variants have a waiting period of 2-3 months only.

When it comes to AX7/ AX7L petrol variant, the waiting period is 2 months. Similarly, the AX5 L petrol waiting period is 2-3 months. If you want an AX5 petrol trim, you have to wait for 8 months.

The base MX1 petrol trim has a waiting period of up to 1 year. Similarly, the MX2/MX2 Pro petrol waiting period is 7-8 months. On the other hand, the MX3/MX3 Pro petrol waiting period is 6-7 months.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered with two petrol options and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.2-litre direct injection petrol offer peak power of 131hp and 117 hp respectively. The sole 1.5-litre diesel engine has an output of 117 hp. Price of the SUV varies from Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh ex-showroom, India.