Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG variant launched in India; Costs Rs 16.20 lakh

Volkswagen has launched the ‘GT DSG’ variant of its mid-size sedan- Volkswagen Virtus in India. The Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG trim is offered with a price tag of Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Just like the other GT variants, the Virtus GT DSG variant stands out from its regular counterpart. This variant of the sedan is the most affordable variant of the Virtus 1.5 TSI. The Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG sits between Topline 1.0 AT and GT Plus 1.5 MT.

The Virtus GT DSG is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 150hp power and 250 Nm torque. The engine is mated with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DSG). The top variant of the DSG variant (GT Plus 1.5 DSG) costs Rs 18.57 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that the GT 1.5 DSG is Rs 2.38 lakh cheaper than its top variant.

Features and connectivity

When it come to outer look, the Virtus GT DSG gets a GT branding on the grille, fenders as well as the rear. The sedan also gets red coloured front brake calipers, black rear spoiler, upholstery and red ambient lighting which are GT themed.

The sedan gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets 8-speaker sound system, wireless charging and much more. Due to cost cutting the Virtus GT DSG misses some features like the digital instrument cluster, dimming rear view mirror, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, sunroof and ventilated front seats.

We have mentioned the prices of the Volkswagen Virtus along with prices below.

Variant Price (Ex-showroom price) Comfortline 1.0 MT Rs 11.48 lakh Highline 1.0 MT Rs 13.38 lakh Highline 1.0 AT Rs 14.68 lakh Topline 1.0 MT Rs 14.90 lakh Topline 1.0 AT Rs 16.20 lakh GT 1.5 DSG (latest variant) Rs 16.20 lakh GT Plus 1.5 MT Rs 16.90 lakh GT Plus 1.5 DSG Rs 18.57 lakh

NB: Contact your nearest Volkswagen dealer to know the on-road prices of the sedan variants.