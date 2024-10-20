Volkswagen to offer a facelift to Taigun and Virtus by 2026: Report

Volkswagen India is preparing to launch the facelift models of the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan in India. The facelift will be a major update for both the Volkswagen models that are made locally, said sources close to Autocar India. The global debut of these updated models is also more than a year away, mentioned the report.

Volkswagen which had previously set a target to become an EV-only brand in India by 2028 had a change in plans. As the recent market dynamics showed that EV demand is hitting a plateau in India, Volkswagen has planned to update the Taigun and Virtus models. The German company is also planning to introduce a sub-4-metre compact SUV based on the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

The report mentions that the facelift models of Taigun as well as Virtus will be getting some sheet metal changes at the front. With the update, both the models will get along with the newer VW models globally. When it comes to technology, the new cars are expected to get multiple technical upgrades including ADAS.

The engine options on the updated cars in not expected. This simply means that we will get 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines that are currently offered. As both the engines meet the emission norms until 2027, the company need not worry about those. We can expect a hike in the price of the updated car models as they launch by coming 2026.