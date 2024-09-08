Volkswagen Passat Pro with attractive features and tech revealed, check the details

Volkswagen has revealed the latest generation of Passat i.e. Passat pro sedan in China. The Volkswagen Passat in its latest avatar was recently showcased at the Chengdu Motor show in China. The sedan is built by SAIC-VW and FAW-VW and the models will be named as Passat Pro and Magotan respectively.

The Volkswagen Passat Pro sedan gets style elements that are inspired from the Passat Wagon that is sold in Europe. However, the Passat Pro gets a longer wheelbase when compared to the Wagon. The style is similar to the company’s new generation of SUVs just like the India bound Tayron.

The Volkswagen Passat Pro gets a 2871mm wheelbase which is larger than the Toyota Camry. The sedan gets two engine options, 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that offers an output of 217hp and 350Nm. On the other hand, there are chances of the launch of base variant i.e. 1.5-litre TSI petrol.

Inside the sedan, users will get a digital cockpit setup, a 10.3-inch instrument cluster, a centrally placed 15.0-inch infotainment screen and an 11.6-inch passenger display. There is a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system along with ADAS setup by DJI. The seats are electrically adjustable and get heating, cooling as well as massage functions.