Volkswagen July 2024 offers: Get benefits up to Rs 1.80 lakh on Taigun and Virtus

Volkswagen is offering massive offers on its cars this July in India. Car models like Taigun and Virtus get benefits up to Rs 1.80 lakh for July. On the other hand, the flagship Taigun SUV gets benefits of up to Rs 3.40 lakh for this month. If you are interested in getting a Volkswagen car at a discounted price this month, you should contact the dealership of the company nearby to your place. The discounts are available on Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus as well as Tiguan models. The current offer includes multiple benefits.

Volkswagen July 2024 offers

Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan 2023 model gets a benefit of up to Rs 3.40 lakh this month. The minimum discount available on a 2023 Tiguan includes a cash discount of Rs 75,000 while there is an exchange bonus of Rs 75,000. A corporate benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh is also available on the SUV. Users also get a complimentary 4-year service package which is worth Rs 90,000. On the other hand, the MY2024 Tiguan gets an exchange bonus of Rs 75,000. The cash discount on the SUV is Rs 50,000. A four-year service package worth Rs 90,000 is also offered on the SUV.

The SUV gets a single 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 190hp of maximum power. It is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic along with 4Motion system.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun 2023 model gets discount up to Rs 1.80 lakh on selected variants. On the other hand, the MY2024 models get up to Rs 1.30 lakh discount. The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses as well as loyalty bonuses. There is a difference in benefits when it comes to 1.0 TSI models or the 1.5 TSI model. The car gets a special price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the model includes Rs 20,000 exchange bonus as well as Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus.

Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus gets benefits worth up to Rs 1.45 lakh. Benefits on the Virtus include cash discounts, loyalty bonuses as well as exchange benefits. The discounts vary from one model to another. The entry-level variant gets a special price of Rs 10.90 lakh along with loyalty and exchange benefits. Virtus are the only sedan that is available in India from the manufacturer. It is offered in two engine options – 115hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 150hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol.