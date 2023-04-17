Volkswagen ID 7 revealed, offers 0-100kmph in 6.0 seconds and range of 700km

Automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has revealed its latest electric sedan in the form of ID 7. The electric sedan is seen as a rival to the Tesla Model 3. The claimed range of the EV is up to 700km on a single charge. Volkswagen ID 7 will be launched in Europe as well as China markets in late 2023. On the other hand, in the North American market it.

The Volkswagen ID 7 will be offered in two variants and it includes the ID 7 Pro and ID 7 Pro S. The ID 7 Pro offers a smaller battery and a reduced range. However, the ID 7 Pro S is the range topping variant and offers a bigger battery and improved range.

The ID 7 Pro S offers an 82kWh battery pack and the range is up to 700km. The top variant of the EV can be charged with up to 200kW.

Similarly, the Volkswagen ID 7 offers a 77kWh battery pack and the range is up to 615km. It can be charged with up to 170kW.

Both the variants will be offered with RWD along with a single motor. The peak power offered by the engine is 286hp while the maximum torque is 545Nm. The EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 6.0 seconds.