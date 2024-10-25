Updated Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 spotted while testing in India, offers twin front disc setup 

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will be getting a decent update and will be launching recently. The updated Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with twin front disc setup has been spotted while testing by ‘Overdrive’. Even though the updated motorcycle has a similar silhouette like the current model, the hardware change on it is expected to make the ride quality better.

The updated Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets two front disc brakes on the front wheel and this means that the braking will significantly improve. The rear brake will be a single disc setup. Even though the engine appears to be similar than the earlier model, the finishing on it reminds us of the Super Meteor 650. There is also a presence of extra O2 sensor which is located close to the start of exhaust header.

Another change on the bike includes regular twin shock absorbers. Earlier, the motorcycle used gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle will also get single instrument pod rather than a twin digi-analoque dials. The single pod might be similar to that of the Guerrilla or the Digi-analogue dash that is present on the regular Res. We might get the gear position indicator on the dash. The lights are also something which will get a refreshed design. The new round LED taillight as well as round LED indicators are new on the bike. Even though the tank size of the motorcycle seems to be similar to the current model, the company might offer hinged fuel-filler cap.

Currently, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between Rs 3.03 lakh and Rs 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). As the new model launches in India, it is expected to get a price hike.