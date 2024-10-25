Updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spotted while testing, gets LED headlight along with new shock absorber

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be receiving some decent updates in the future and the upcoming model has been spotted while testing. This was initially by Overdrive.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered with improved headlamp and suspension. The change in suspension of the motorcycle will mean that there will be better suspension. Several Hunter 350 buyers have complained about the stiff ride quality. The suspension on the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to use progressive springs instead of linear springs. The current generation of the motorcycle gets 102mm of travel at the rear and a 790mm seat height.

The New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will get the same LED headlight that is offered in the entire lineup of the company. Apart from the Bullet 350 and the Hunter 350, the other motorcycles get a different headlight.

The engine of the motorcycle is expected to be the same as current generation. The updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to get 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.2hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with 5-speed gearbox.

When it comes to pricing, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 currently starts at Rs 1.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).