Updated KTM 250 Duke with new TFT display launched in India, priced at Rs 2.41 lakh

Just after updating the KTM 200 Duke in India with a new TFT display, the company has now updated the KTM 250 Duke. This means that all the Duke models (except 125 Duke) now get a TFT display. Previously, the 250 Duke had a black and white LCD display. Apart from the TFT display, 250 Duke also gets LED DRLs.

What’s new on the KTM 250 Duke?

The KTM 250 Duke gets the same TFT display as the 390 Duke. The motorcycle also has the same switchgear that is present in the 390 Duke. The display has the same graphics that are present on the 390. The display also offers Bluetooth connectivity. The rider assists that are offered on the motorcycle remain the same as earlier. We do get switchable ABS and bi-directional quick shifter as standard feature.

The visuals of the 250 Duke have changed as a surround DRL from the 390 Duke has been added. However, the ones on the 250 Duke are comparatively smaller.

If we talk about the motorcycle in terms mechanical aspect, it remains the same as earlier. The KTM 250 Duke continues to be powered by a 250cc liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that produces 31hp of power and 25Nm of torque. The 250 Duke gets the new-gen trellis frame and cast aluminium subframe. The fuel tank is 15-litre and weighs 163kg.

Price

Even though KTM has introduced some amount updates on the motorcycle, the pricing did not increase drastically. The KTM 250 Duke gets Rs 2.41 lakh, ex-showroom India.