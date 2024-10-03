Updated KTM 200 Duke with new TFT display launched in India, priced at Rs 2.03 lakh

KTM has introduced the new KTM 200 Duke in India with a price tag of Rs 2.03 lakh. The change that this version gets over the old-gen is a ‘TFT display’ and switchgear to control the functions. Apart from that every bit of the motorcycle is the same as earlier. The KTM 200 Duke is the only KTM model other than the 390s to get the TFT dash.

The new 5-inch TFT dash that present in the 390s offers Bluetooth connectivity on the 200 Duke. Users get the access to turn-by-turn navigation prompts on the display. Apart from navigation, the display also offers incoming call alerts. In case you have a Bluetooth headset installed in your helmet, you can pair it with the dash and control music playback. The KTM app can be used to connect user’s smartphone to the dash in order to use this functionality.

The KTM 200 Duke is powered by the same 200cc engine that generates 25.4 bhp@10,000 rpm and 19.5Nm@8000 rpm. The engine is paired with 6 speed gearbox. While the fuel economy is between 30-35 kmpl, we get dual channel ABS for braking purposes. We also get USD front forks, a monoshock at rear and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The colour options that are available on the bike are Dark Galvano, Electronic Orange, and Metallic Silver.