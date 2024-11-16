Updated Hero Mavrick 440 revealed at EICMA 2024, gets USD fork along with TFT display

The Hero Mavrick 440 is the most premium motorcycle that is sold by Hero MotoCorp in India and it is based on the Harley X440. The major highlights offered by Hero at the EICMA 2024 were Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250 and Karizma 250. Well the other motorcycle that was displayed at the EICMA was the updated Hero Mavrick 440.

It is expected that the manufacturer will be launching the motorcycle in the near future and it will be the most premium variant of the Hero Mavrick 440. Hero MotoCorp had launched the Mavrick while keeping in mind the affordability factor. The Hero Mavrick 440 costs less than Harley X440 but their new updated variant (which will be the top variant) will be priced close to the base Harley X440.

The Updated Hero Mavrick 440 gets a gold-coloured USD fork at the front and TFT display. The mechanical aspect of the motorcycle is same as earlier. We get a 440cc air/oil cooled engine that produces maximum power of 27hp and peak torque of 36Nm.

As of now, we do not have any information about the price of the Updated Hero Mavrick 440. Currently, the range of Hero Mavrick starts at Rs 1.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.24 lakh.

Hero is also planning to step into 400cc adventure tourer segment. It has revealed the concept sketch of the Hero Xpulse 421 is quite good and we wish that the manufacturer launches it soon. Surprisingly, the 400cc adventure motorcycle does not show much similarity with the smaller Xpulse 210. The Xpulse 421 is quite tall along with a lean body structure. It seems that the company is taking suggestions from its Dakar riders. The design of the Hero Xpulse 421 offers some similarity with the Ducati Multistrada.

In terms of engine, the Xpulse 421 will offer a new 421cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine that will power between 40-45bhp. The torque is likely to be around 45Nm. It is likely that the motorcycle will get a six-speed gearbox along with slip and assist clutch.