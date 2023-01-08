Updated Ather 450X unveiled in India, Check the upgrades and price

The updated Ather 450X has been unveiled in India and it offers some necessary upgrades over its predecessor. The bunch of updates includes attractive new colours as well as software updates. The e-scooter is now available in Cosmic Black, Lunar Grey, Salt Green and Ravishing Red colours.

Design changes

The updated Ather 450X gets a redesigned seat and is more suitable for various body shapes. Interestingly, the updated seat can be fitted in the previous model too. There is an introduction of 14-litre storage compartment at the front which also offers additional compartment for mobile phones. Ather calls the additional bag as frunk (which does sound cool).

Software Update

The Atherstack 5.0 software update brings various updates and one of the important one is the Auto Hold function. The Auto Hold function prevents it from rolling back and that too without holding brakes. The new user interface is offered in the touchscreen instrument console. On the other hand, the Vector Maps offer live traffic overlay and navigation from the prospective of the rider.

Warranty

The updated Ather 450X gets a total of 5 years warranty over 3 years standard warranty. This means that users get additional 2 years of warranty. The additional 2 years warranty comes under Battery Protect. The Battery Protect can be purchased for older scooters by paying just Rs 6,999

Similarly, users who have been using Gen 1 scooters for over three years can get a new 450X by paying just Rs 90,000. Similarly, the users who have been using Gen 1 scooters for less than three years can get a new 450X by paying just Rs 80,000. The users will get additional Rs 10,000 off if they plan to upgrade by March 2023.

Price

The Ather 450X currently costs Rs 1,60,205 (ex-showroom) while Ather 450 Plus costs Rs 1,37,195 (ex-showroom).