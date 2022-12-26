Upcoming new cars at Auto Expo 2023

The most awaited automotive event of India 2023 Auto Expo is scheduled to be held from 13th Jan to 18th Jan 2023. The automobile manufacturers showcase their future products on the Auto Expo.

Popular two-wheeler brands like Royal Enfield, Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Bajaj, etc will not be participating in this event this time. Many manufacturers are simply refraining from participating in this event for various reasons. Some new cars will make their global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. Some new India-specific cars will also be launched at the event.

Expected top launches of the event next month are listed below:

Maruti Suzuki Cars

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, is going to showcase 16 vehicles at their stand at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new Jimny 5 door will be one of the cars showcased at the stand by Maruti. This is going to be the highlight of the Maruti at the event.

We will also see an all new sub-compact crossover SUV, based on Baleno hatchback at the Maruti stands and an all electric SUV concept. It will preview Maruti’s upcoming electric SUV that will be launched in the compact or mid-size SUV segment by 2025. All the three cars- Jimny 5 door, Baleno based crossover and electric SUV concept will make their global debuts at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is expected to showcase Harrier facelift and Safari facelift at Auto Expo. The new cars will have new features like 360-degree camera, larger infotainment screens, ADAS and more. The upcoming 1.5L turbo petrol engine with a few electric concept vehicles – including Avinya and Curve might be showcased at the stands of Tata. We might also get to see the production version of Punch EV and Altroz EV.

Hyundai & Kia

Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to be unveiled at the Auto Expo. These have already been unveiled in select countries around the world. Hyundai could also showcase Stargazer MPV and Casper micro SUV which rivals Ertiga and Carens, Ignis and Punch respectively. Hyundai might showcase the Verna 4th generation model as well.

Kia will likely showcase the Seltos facelift along with the new gen Kia Carnival MPV and Sorento SUV at the Auto Expo 2023.

MG Motor

MG is set to expand its portfolio in India with new vehicles like MG Air EV. The company will likely showcase the MG Air EV, MG 4 EV electric hatchback crossover at 2023 Auto Expo. MG Motor might add the Facelifts of MG Hector and Hector Plus at the upcoming event.

Toyota & Lexus

Toyota will be presenting a prototype of the new Fortuner at 2023 Auto Expo. Toyota’s hybrid lineup was recently refreshed with a new Prius and the company also has an extensive lineup of EVs under its BZ series. Some of these vehicles from their global lineup are likely to make it to India for the show along with a few Lexus models.

We would also likely new entries from various start ups at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo. Companies like Borg Warner, Force Motors, Bosch, and the likes are going to showcase new tech.