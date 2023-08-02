Unofficial pre-bookings of Tata Punch CNG begins in India

Tata Motors showcased the Punch CNG model along with the Altroz CNG at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. The Tata Punch CNG is expected to arrive soon in the country. Ahead of the official launch, the pre-bookings for the Punch CNG car has commenced in select dealerships across the country. However, the pre-bookings are unofficial.

Tata Punch features

The Punch will be available in multiple CNG variants. Tata Motors will be offering the CNG variant with some added features to make it stand out over the standard petrol versions. It will likely come loaded with six airbags, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an electric sunroof.

The Punch CNG will be coming with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing 76bhp and 97Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Punch CNG will be equipped with the brand’s new twin-cylinder CNG kit technology, which is equipped with two 30 litres tanks placed underneath the bonnet, thus freeing up more boot space.

Rivals of the Tata Punch CNG

The Tata Punch compete against the Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the Indian market. However, with the CNG-powertrain, the like-for-like competitor of the Punch will be the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG.