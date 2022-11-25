Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.80 lakh

Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle which was showcased way back in 2019, has been launched in India. The starting price of the electric motorcycle is Rs 3.8 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.55 lakh. The Ultraviolette F77 is available in three variants- Original, Recon, and limited edition (which are limited to only 77 units).

Ultraviolette F77 variants and features are explained below.

Original variant

The original variant of Ultraviolette F77 gets a 7.1kWh battery and a claimed range of 207 km (IDC). The variant offers a peak power of 27kW and 85Nm of maximum torque. The Original variant costs Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The original variant gets a warranty of 3 years or 30,000km.

Recon variant

The Recon variant of Ultraviolette F77 gets a 10.3kWh battery and a claimed range of 307km (IDC). In terms of power, the Recon variant of the motorcycle offers 29kW of power and 95Nm of maximum torque. The Recon variant costs Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The recon variant gets a warranty of 5 years or 50,000km.

Limited Edition

The Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition gets a 10.3kWh battery and a claimed range of 307km (IDC). The power of the limited edition is 30.2kW while the toque is 100Nm. The units of the limited edition are just 77. In terms of price, the limited edition costs Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The limited variant gets a warranty of 8 years or 1,00,000km.

Important features

The important features offered in the Ultraviolette F77 are 5-inch TFT dash that offers smartphone connectivity. Other important features on the bike include ride analysis, crash detection, real-time location, battery stats etc.

Dimensions

All the variants have dimensions of 1340mm (wheelbase), 800mm (seat height) and 160mm (ground clearance). The riding modes offered on the motorcycle is Glide, Combat and Ballistic. The suspension on the bike is taken care by 41mm USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Dual disc brakes along with dual channel ABS is offered on all three bikes as standard. The front brake is 320mm while the rear disc is 230mm.

Charging

The battery pack of the Ultraviolette is housed in the chassis which is a steel trellis unit. The battery can be charged with a standard charger or a boost charger. The standard charger can charge the battery at 35km per hour while the boost charger charges it at 75km per hour.

Booking and delivery

The booking of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bikes can be made on the company’s website. The deliveries of the same will be made in Bangalore in first quarter of 2023. The deliveries of the electric bike in other cities will be made afterwards (after deliveries in Bangalore).