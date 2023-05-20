TVS to introduce cameras on its bikes and scooters to detect helmet on rider

TVS is quite famous in India for its two-wheelers. Not only the manufacturer offers variety of scooters, but also offers great commuter and sports motorcycle on a budget. Recently, an official of TVS has mentioned that the company is working on an advanced safety system that will detect helmet on a rider. Given the condition of India road conditions, this feature will be of a great use for riders.

TVS, New Product Development, President, Vinay Harne revealed in Autocar Professional’s Road Safety Conclave that the company is working on camera based system to detect whether the rider is wearing a helmet or not. If the rider is not wearing a helmet and is riding a motorcycle, then a message flashes up on the digital display and this reminds the rider to wear a helmet. The camera is expected to be present on the dashboard of the TVS motorcycles/ scooters and will automatically detect the presence of helmet on the rider. As the development is underway, a number of models are expected to get the feature soon.

If the company manages to bring the helmet detection system on the scooter, it will be the first of its kind in the Indian market. It is expected that the company will initially introduce the system in its most premium offering- TVS Apache RR 310. It will be later introduced in the other motorcycles and scooters of the TVS series.

Apart from the rider helmet detection system, TVS is also working on multiple other advanced rider assistance sytems, said Harne in the Conclave. Given the amount of road accidents occurring on the Indian roads on a day to day basis, the use of Helmet is quite necessary. However, there are multiple riders who do not pay any attention to their safety. The above mentioned safety system is expected to add safety to riding habits of regular riders.