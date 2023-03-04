TVS showcases 4 new variants of Ronin at MotoSoul

TVS launched the Ronin last year and the motorcycle got thumbs up from the customers in India. Recently, in the 2nd edition of MotoSoul (biking festival held by TVS) four models of the motorcycle were showcased. The designers of the four models were different and every model had an appeal of its own.

SCR

The first model was presented by TVS Design Team and is called SCR. The design is more suited for off-road activities. The motorcycle gets spoked wheels along with off-road tyres, long travel front forks, dual exhausts and much more. The motorcycle gets a silver and yellow paint and a brown single seat.

Agoda

The second model is the Agonda and it is made by JvB Moto from Germany. The key features of the model are large alloy wheels, single seat, wide handlebar, LED headlight etc. The paint scheme of the motorcycle is white while the tank gets blue and red strips.

Wakizashi

This model is made by Rajasthan-based Rajputana Customs. The Wakizashi gets new spoked wheels, refreshed fuel tank, new exhaust as well as pulled-back handlebar.

Musashi

Indonesia-based Smoked Garage has presented a model named Musashi. The motorcycle gets huge tyresalong with a taller setup. The motorcycle gets belly guard, headlight grill and a single piece seat.

Something about Ronin

The TVS Ronin is powered by a new 225.9cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. TVS could have gone with an engine used in the 200cc Apache, but they decided not to and rather went for a brand new engine. The TVS Ronin has a character of its own is not something what a typical Apache offers to you. The engine offers a 20.4 PS of maximum power @ 7750 rpm while the peak torque is 19.93 Nm @ 3750rpm. The 225.9cc engine is paired with a 5 speed gearbox and the presence of Assist and Slipper clutch makes the ride smooth.

The dimensions of the TVS Ronin are 2040 mm x 805 mm x 1170 mm (length x width x height). The wheelbase of the Ronin is 1357 mm while the seat height is 795 mm. The ground clearance is 181 mm while the kerb weight is 160 kg. The fuel tank of 14 litres feels sufficient for everyday rides.

The Ronin is supported by a ‘Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame’ along with a 41 mm USD suspension at the front. The rear suspension of the motorcycle is handled by a mono shock with 7 step adjustable preload.