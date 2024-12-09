TVS Ronin showcased in Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember colours at MotoSoul festival

TVS Ronin is now offered in two new colour options to customers in India. The company has also revealed some new products, such as a new 300cc engine that will underpin future models at the recently concluded MotoSoul festival. The said festival is held every year in Goa.

TVS Ronin new colours

TVS showcased two new colours for its Ronin at the fourth edition of the MotoSoul festival. The colour options has been named as Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. These colours replace Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. This will represent the Ronin in fresh colours for 2025.

Meanwhile, the company has not made any changes in the mechanical aspect of the motorcycle.

Another talking point is that dual-channel ABS is now offered as standard in the DS mid-spec variant. The outgoing DS variant was priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and TVS hasn’t yet revealed whether this change to the Ronin’s middle variant will impact its pricing. Recently, TVS also announced that the Ronin line-up will now start at Rs 1.35 lakh, which is a drop of Rs 15,000.

TVS also announced its collaboration with famed international luggage maker GIVI. It will be providing a bespoke top box and racks with TVS branding for select Apache models. The company also took the wraps off a new 299cc engine called the RT-XD4, which will power future bikes.

