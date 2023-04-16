TVS Raider new variant launched in India, offers single seat along with disc-brake

TVS has launched a new variant of TVS raider 125 in India. The new variant offers a single seat and offers disc-brake at the front. The company has discontinued the base variant of the motorcycle which used to come with split seat along with drum brakes. This means that disc brake is offered in the TVS Raider as standard.

The TVS Raider single seat variant is currently the base variant and has replaced the drum brake variant. Apart from the seat set-up the new variant remains the same as the other variants. The single seat variant is offered in Striking Red colour scheme. However, the split seat variant (middle variant) is offered in Fiery Yellow, Blazing Blue, Striking Red and Wicked Black colours. The top end variant is the SX variant (SmartXonnect) and it gets the connectivity features.

When it comes to price, the base variant (single seat) costs Rs 93,719, while the split seat variant costs Rs 94,719. The top variant (SX) costs Rs 1,00,820.

The new variant of the TVS Raider is offered with a 5-inch TFT screen in place of the reverse LCD display. The TFT screen of the motorcycle offers a digital instrument cluster, odometer, trip meters, average speed, gear-position indicator, riding modes and much more.

However, mechanically the motorcycle remains the same and it offers the same engine as the current generation.

Engine– A 124.8cc, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled engine powers the motorcycle. The peak torque of the engine is 11.2Nm @ 6,000rpm, while the maximum power of the engine is 11.4hp @ 7500rpm. The Fi (fuel-injected) engine gets a five-speed gearbox and offers fuel efficiency of more than 60 kmpl.

Suspension and brakes– A telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear manage the suspension of the bike. In term of brakes, the bike gets a 240mm disc at the front and 130mm drum at the rear. Both the wheels of the bike are 17 inches while the fuel tank is 10 litres. The kerb weight of bike is 123kg. While the seat height is 780mm while the wheelbase of the bike is 1326mm.

Electronics– The vehicle gets a fully digital instrument cluster including a functional gear position indicator. The instrument cluster will get an optional TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Different modes offered on the bike include Eco and Power mode.