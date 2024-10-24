TVS Raider iGO launched in India, offers more torque than the regular edition

TVS has launched a new edition of its much popular motorcycle Raider. The company has launched TVS Raider iGO in India and it is priced at Rs 98,389 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has offered some changes on the TVS Raider iGO that identify it as a premium version.

What’s new on the TVS Raider iGO

As the name suggests, the TVS Raider iGO comes with iGO assistance technology which is quite similar to that available on the new Jupiter 110.

How does the iGO assistance work?

The Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) on the Raider offers the bike with a little boost in torque. The motorcycle gets 0.55Nm of extra torque. The system is expected to work the same way as the Jupiter 110 where the extra torque is generated twice in 1 minute. For those who are unknown, the TVS Raider gets a 125cc motor that generates 11.4hp of maximum power and 11.2Nm of peak torque. The weight of the motorcycle is 123kg kerb weight and this makes it one of the lightest commuters in the segment.

When it comes to external design, the TVS Raider iGO gets a unique Nardo Grey colour matched with red wheels. The particular variant is priced just Rs 680 more than the split seat variant of the Raider. Post the launch of Raider iGO variant, the Raider is now available in six variants- drum, single seat, split seat, iGO, super squad edition and the range-topping SX variant.

(Note: The price mentioned in the article is of ex-showroom, Delhi.)