TVS Motor registers highest ever monthly sales with records 4.89 lakh units in October 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka): TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 489,015 units in October 2024 with a growth of 13% as against 434,714 units in the month of October 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 420,610 units in October 2023 to 478,159 units in October 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 13% with sales increasing from 344,957 units in October 2023 to 390,489 units in October 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 201,965 units in October 2023 to 230,822 units in October 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 165,135 units in October 2023 to 193,439 units in October 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 45% with sales increasing from 20,153 units in October 2023 to 29,308 units in October 2024.
International Business

The Company’s total exports registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 87,952 units in October 2023 to 95,708 units in October 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 75,653 units in October 2023 to 87,670 units in October 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered sales of 10,856 units in October 2024 as against 14,104 units in October 2023.

