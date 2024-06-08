TVS iQube recalled in India, Know what is the reason here

TVS iQube has been recalled in India and the company has mentioned the same. TVS Motor Company will be recalling the electric scooter to do a proactive inspection of the affected units. The units of the scooters that were manufactured between July 10, 2023 and September 9, 2023 have been recalled. TVS will be reaching out to the customers who have iQube and will be inspecting the bridge tube of the units to ensure that the ride of the vehicle will be smooth over long time.

The company has already mentioned that it will not be charging anything for the rectification of the fault in the scooters. Even though the company has not announced the exact amount of scooters that are affected by the recall, it is understandable that the exact number of units is between 30,000 and 40,000. Recently a customer had posted a video of ruptured frame of his TVS iQube electric scooter. The video that was posted last month has gone viral on Instagram.

TVS has expanded the variants of iQube in India and now the company is offering five variants of the scooter. The TVS iQube electric scooter is offered in 2.2kWh and 3.4 kWh battery pack options. The TVS iQube ST is offered with 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh battery pack options.

The TVS iQube ST offers 100km range for the 3.4 kWh variant. It takes two hours and 50 minutes to get charged from 0-80 per cent. On the other hand, the 5.1 kWh battery options offer 150 km of range and takes over 4 hours to get charged from 0-80 percent. Connectivity features on the electric scooter include 7-inch colour TFT touchscreen display, TPMS, connected features and 32 litres of boot space. Both the variants are offered in four colour options.