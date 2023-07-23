TVS expected to launch a more affordable variant of iQube e-scooter in India

TVS is currently planning to expand its electric scooter portfolio in India and will be adding new variants soon. According to the latest report by Autocar India, TVS might soon introduce a cheaper variant of the iQube. The company has taken the decision due to the latest slashing of FAME-2 subsidy by the government.

According to the latest reports, TVS motor is working on a low cost version of the iQube electric scooter. The upcoming variant of the iQube might offer a smaller battery, as it is the segment where there can be cost-cutting. There are ample chances that the electric scooter will have lesser features as compared to the current variants. As of now, the company offers iQube and iQube S variants. The low cost variant of the iQube is expected to fall under the FAME-II subsidy cut.

The iQube gets a 4.4kW electric motor along with a 3.4kWh battery or 5.1kWh battery. While the base model and S model of the TVS iQube is offered with a 3.4kWh battery, the ST model is offered with a 5.1kWh battery.

The iQube base model/ S model gets mileage of 100km. On the other hand, the top-spec ST model gets a mileage of 140km. The electric scooter offers 0-40 kmph in a matter of 4.2 seconds. The riding modes that are offered on the iQube are Economy and Power.

When it comes to top speed the ST variant gets a top speed of 82kmpl while the other variants get a top speed of 78kmpl. In terms of charging, the iQube gets three charging options-650W, 950W and 1.5kW (ST).

It should be kept in mind that TVS is yet to launch the TVS iQube ST variant. The bookings of the scooter has also be closed by the company.