TVS Apache RTR 310 spotted while testing in India, expected to be launched soon

TVS is quite prepared to launch it next 300cc sports bike in India. The sports bike will be a naked version of the Apache RR 310 and is expected to feature the same engine. It was quite expected that TVS will be launching the faired version of the RR 310 at some point of time. The Apache RTR 310 will be the most powerful RTR motorcycle as it will be launched in India. Prior to its launch, the motorcycle has been spotted while testing.

The spy pictures of the TVS Apache RTR 310 were published by Instagram user iambikerdotcom on its official handle. Some of the key features that were spotted in the spy pictures include all LED lights, aggressive front profile, upside down forks with golden colour, sharp fuel tank, split seats, narrow exhaust etc. The design of the motorcycle is quite similar to the Draken concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2014.

TVS is expected to offer a lot of features on the motorcycle in order to put it in the same league as the KTM Duke 390/250 or the Honda CB300R. TVS will surely offer the RTR 310 with TVS Built To Order platform. We expect that the instrument cluster in the motorcycle to be horizontal rather than vertical. It will also get TVS SmartXonnect connectivity as a standard. It will be quite helpful in dealing with ride details, call and text management and turn by turn navigation.

When it comes to the engine of the TVS Apache RTR 310, it will be powered by a 312.2cc liquid cooled, single cylinder motor which is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. There is also availability of multiple modes like the Sport/ Track/ Rain. The power and torque figures will be handled according to the modes. The peak power offered by the engine is 33.5bhp and maximum torque is 27.3 Nm. The gearbox is offered with a slipper clutch for smooth riding. However, the engine is expected to be tuned differently in order to meet the performance requirements.

We hope that TVS officially reveals some features of the motorcycle soon.