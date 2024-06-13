TVS Apache RTR 310 service camp offers multiple upgrades on the bike

TVS has recently organized a service camp for the Apache RTR 310 and it is called Carecraft camp (by the company). The RTR 310 service camp has fixed some of the important issues that were faced by the owners of the particular motorcycle (i.e. RTR 310) in India. The service camp focused on the electronic as well as mechanical aspects of the motorcycle. We have mentioned details about the update on the bike below.

Through the Carecraft camp, TVS has focused on increasing the comfort and quality of electronic control on the motorcycle.

In terms of mechanical updates, the TVS Apache RTR 310 gets a better seat cushion and the company claims it offers more foam density. The foam packing is more on the inner side of the fuel tank mounting. TVS has mentioned that the density has been increased in order to absorb better vibrations as well as better fitting. The bar-end weights were changed to slightly heavier units.

The electronic updates on the motorcycle include ECU software changes. Post the upgrade, there is a reduction in the lag during throttle roll-off. The throttle response is improved by the software update. The quick-shifter wiring has also been changed to eliminate random cut-offs that occurred mid-ride. The issue occurred in multiple customer units.

Given the fact that TVS Apache RTR 310 is the most premium motorcycle offered by the company, we are happy to know that its issues are dealt with utmost care through the service camp.