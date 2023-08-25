TVS Apache RTR 310 pre-bookings open ahead of September 6 launch

TVS has started opened the pre-bookings for the naked version of the Apache RR 310. The company has also released a new teaser video of the bike ahead of the official scheduled launch on September 6, 2023. The video has revealed the design and the silhouette of the Apache RR 310.

According to leak reports, the naked version of the Apache RR 310 will likely be named RTR 310 or Apache 310 Street. It will share most of its components with the BMW G 310 R but appears to have a different design.

The teaser video shows the RTR 310 rushing through the streets with a sporty streetfighter look. The upcoming bike seems to feature an aggressive-looking headlamp cowl with dual LEDs and a short tail section.

The bike will feature a sleek dual LED headlamp at the front, short wheelbase, a muscular fuel tank and footpegs at the rear, which also has twin vertical LED tail lamps and a side-mounted exhaust system with a large opening in the end.

The upcoming RTR 310 will also sport split seats, a short front fender, minimalistic body panels, split grab rails and an engine sump guard. We already know that the TVS Apache RTR 310 will have a lot in common with its faired sibling, the Apache RR 310 and it will use the familiar 312.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled reverse including four-valve DOHC engine, paired with a six-speed transmission.

The Apache 310 Street / RTR 310 will be offered with the same 313cc, single-cylinder engine, paired with a six-speed transmission. It makes 33.5 BHP and 27.3 Nm, however, TVS could re-tune the engine for a better mid-range grunt.

The powertrain can also be seen in TVS Apache RR310, BMW G310 R, BMW G310 GS, and BMW G310 RR.