Triumph unveils special-edition Scrambler Icon range

Triumph has unveiled the special-edition Icon edition of its Scrambler 900, 1200X, and 1200XE models for the international markets. These special edition versions hark back to the Triumphs of the bygone era.

The models have enhanced and upgraded look, but remain unchanged in terms of features and mechanics. The design has been upgraded with the addition of the old Triumph logo on the fuel tank. This brings back memories of the first-ever logo used by the British brand in 1907.

Triumph has added a dual-tone colour scheme for all the three special-edition motorcycles. The dual-tone colour combination comprising Sapphire Black and Aluminium Silver.

Mechanically, these bikes remain unchanged. The Scrambler 900 is powered by a 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 64.1bhp and 80Nm. It comes paired with a five-speed gearbox. It rides on a 19-17-inch spoke wheel combination and has Metzeler tyres. A telescopic forks and dual springs with 120mm travel at both ends handles the suspension system. For breaking measures, the bike has a single disc at both ends with Brembo and Nissin calipers at the front and rear, respectively.

The Scrambler 1200, on the other hand runs on a 1200cc, twin-cylinder engine that produces 89bhp and 110Nm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. While both variants ride on 21-17-inch spoke wheels, the XE gets higher-spec, fully-adjustable Marzocchi suspension with 250mm of travel at both ends. The X trim only gets preload adjustability at the rear. The braking hardware is also different with the X getting Nissin calipers and XE being equipped with Brembo M50 calipers. Both variants incorporate an LCD-TFT combination, five riding modes, cornering ABS, and traction control.

