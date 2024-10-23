Triumph Tiger Sport 800 motorcycle revealed, expected to replace Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph has revealed the Triumph Tiger Sport 800 motorcycle and it is expected to replace the Tiger 850 Sport. The motorcycle offers a new 798cc, 3-cylinder engine that delivers 115hp maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. This simply means that the motorcycle is more powerful than the updated Tiger 900 GT.

What’s new in the Tiger Sport 800

The Triumph Tiger Sport 800 gets 17-inch wheels at the front as well as the rear. This is a change as compared to the wheel setup on the Tiger Sport 850, which offered 19 inch wheel at the front. When it comes to tyre profile, we get 120/70-ZR17 (front) and 180/55-ZR17 (rear) profile tyres from Michelin.

In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets 41mm USD fork and monoshock manufactured by Showa. The motorcycle sits on a perimeter frame. Both the suspensions can be adjusted according to the need of the rider.

When it comes to brakes, the Triumph Tiger Sport 800 gets dual disc brake (310mm) at the front and 255mm disc brake at the rear. The tank size of the motorcycle is 18.6-litre and this is quite massive. The weight of the bike is 214kg (with full tank).

Electronics

When it comes to electronics of the Tiger Sport 800, we get three riding modes- Sport, Road and Rain. There is also cruise control, a bidirectional quickshifter, traction control as well as dual-channel ABS. The bike also gets six-axis IMU. Display of the Tiger Sport 800 is same as that of the Daytona 660/ Tiger Sport 660.

The Tiger Sport 800 will be offered in yellow, blue, black and grey colour options. Buyers will get multiple accessories from the company that will fit the bike. The bike is expected to be launched in India after launching internationally.