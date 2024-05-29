Triumph Tiger 850 sport gets new colour variants in India, Know details

Triumph India has introduced new colour variants for the Triumph Tiger 850 sport adventure tourer motorcycle in India. The new colour options that are available for the buyers in India are Roulette Green & Jet Black and Korosi Red & Graphite. The addition of new colour variants means that buyers get more colour options for the adv.

The Roulette Green colour is quite fascinating as it pops out in the crowd. The pop green colour is present on the fuel tank, on tank extensions and also on the front mudguard. The radiator shrouds as well as beak get contrasting black on the whole body of the bike. The similar colour pattern is offered in the Korosi Red & Graphite colour option.

Specifications

The engine of the Triumph Tiger 850 sport is same as earlier. The 888cc engine generates 84bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 82Nm peak torque at 6,500rpm. We get a six-speed gearbox. Paired with the engine.

When it comes to suspension, we get Marzocchi 45mm USD fork and preload adjustable Marzocchi monoshock at the rear. Twin 320mm disc brakes are offered at the front while 255mm disc is offered at the rear. Switchable traction control and two ride modes are offered in the motorcycle.

The Triumph Tiger Sport motorcycle can be purchased is at Rs 11.95 lakh, ex-showroom.